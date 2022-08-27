Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will move into the 90’s through Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the mid 80’s through the back half of the week with a cold front Tuesday and daily rain chances.