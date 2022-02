Abilene couple celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary

Man gets new car after driving 1 million miles in …

Get out of Ukraine now, White House says | NewsNation …

Saturday Olympic headlines: Team USA adds to medal …

Former 2004 Olympian Athlete Jonathan Johnson reflects …

Biden administration faces resistance on clean energy …

Athletes turned artists: Former Olympians keep tradition …

Democrats fighting uphill battle to lower prescription …

Senators push bill to stop spread of child sexual …

Unusual court order: Adults in dad’s home must be …