Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in …

US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for …

Multiple people shot in Portland’s Normandale Park

Robots takes over ATEMS High School

What’s Kik, the app tied to recent child porn arrests?

‘Instincts kicked in’: Deputy saves teen from oncoming …

Woman accused of stealing from elderly in nursing …

Denver woman wakes up to ‘bleeding’ stranger in her …

Woman sentenced to 20 years for pushing man off bus …

Helicopter splashes down just off Miami Beach shoreline

Parents of Los Alamitos fifth-graders angry at school …