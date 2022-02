Maryland police officer saves child from oncoming …

SCSO: Escaped inmates believed to be traveling in …

FOX 5 News Now (Feb. 6): Navy Identifies SEAL Who …

What are your rights when stuck waiting on the tarmac? …

Receptionist braves icy roads to keep Non-profit …

Sweetwater residents show a small act of kindness

Biden administration points to new job numbers as …

Douglas County Deputy saves dog

Homelessness has exploded in U.S. says HUD report

Bill would make Black national anthem official US …

Tech advocates call on Congress to increase high-skilled …