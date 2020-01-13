Sunday, January 12: A sunny Sunday with warm temperatures reached 62-69 degrees. Fog will reduce visibilites Monday morning

The sunny skies and clouds lingered throughout the Big Country and the Heartland, seeming like a another spring Sunday. Temperatures reached 68 degrees in Abilene. Sweetwater felt 64 degrees while Ballinger was the warmest town with 69 degrees.

The mild temperatures will continue tonight as we decsend into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will remain calm from the southern direction 5-18mph.

Fog will form overnight and stay with us until 10am. Visibilities may reduced to less than 1 mile at times, especially in the Heartland. Drive with caution and use fog lights.

Monday brings even more sun and milder temperatures, into the mid 60s.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez