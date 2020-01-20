Sunday, January 19: Fifth day this year falling below temperature average. Monday brings sunshine and mild temperatures

The bright sunshine shined yet did not increase our high temperatures to average value or higher. It was a relatively colder day in West Central Texas.

Overnight lows will settle into the 27-31 degrees range. A few clouds could be expected across our area with less amounts near the Heartland. Winds will remain calm to 5mph with a eastern, northeastern direction.

Tomorrow, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be pleaseant and sunny with high temperatures approahing mid 50s.

Rain possibilities return mid week starting Tuesday into Wednesday, amounts may vary from .25″ to half an inch throughout the Big Country and the Heartland.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook:http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX