Sunday, March 1: Happy meteorological spring! ‘Tis the spring season with high temperatures in the mid 70s and partly sunny skies

Abilene reached a high temperature similar to yesterday, with 75 degrees. Brownwood felt the same temperature. Haskell reached 77 degrees.

Winds stayed strong from the southernly direction in the 20 mph range. The highest wind gust peaked at 41 mph. Overnight conditions become more humid and mild with low temperatures 53-58 degrees range in the Big Country ad the Heartland.

Monday brings cloudy skies and a cold front that veers winds towards the north in the late afternoon hours. Moisture from the south as the subtropical jet linger across our state and a system of low pressure collid with the colder air mass on Tuesday mixing instability in our region. With this dynamic set up, we view ourselves in the storm potential outlook with possible thunderstorms in our southern areas and the Heartland. The Hill Country region can expect to stronger, more severe type of storms with hail and additional rainfall.

Tuesday and Wednesday are rainy and cloudy. Rain totals accumulations range .50″ to 1.50″ for Abilene. Brownwood and the Heartland may have larger amounts, closer to 2 inches of rain by Wednesday night. Rain amounts may vary with elevation.

After the rain, the sunshine takes over for the rest of the week and slightly warmering temperatures.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

