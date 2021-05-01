Sunday, May 2, 2021: Warm temperatures and sunshine return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs to warm into the middle to upper 80’s. The morning will start with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will then decrease. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies along with a slight breeze out of the SSW.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild. Low temperatures will only fall into the low 60’s.

Monday will be warm too. Highs will be in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will increase clouds a little, cause a wind shift, and cool us down. The forecast will stay dry as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to middle 70’s.

Temperatures should recover to near average on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies.

The forecast will then see a warming trend. Each day will get a little warmer through Saturday. It will be windy. The windiest day looks to be Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s. Some areas may even reach the 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: E 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday