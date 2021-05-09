Sunday, May 9, 2021: A warm and sunny Happy Mother’s Day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers out there! A cold front will move through today, however temperatures will remain at or a few degrees above average. It will be dry as well. The front should move to near I-20 by the late morning. It will continue to slowly move south, reaching the I-10 corridor during the early evening. Areas north of I-20 will see highs in the low to middle 80’s with a slight northerly breeze. Highs south of I-20 will be a few degrees warmer. It will also be a little more breezy.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the middle 50’s. Cloud cover will increase as the aforementioned cold front will retreat to the north a little and stall in the southern Big Country. There will be a breezy north wind behind the front.

Monday will see a chance for rain and storms as the front gets moving again and eventually clears the area. Temperatures will only reach the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday. The forecast will stay unsettled and cool for Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy both days.

The forecast will dry out Thursday. It will stay unseasonably cool. Expect highs in the low 70’s with partly sunny skies.

Friday will see a return to near average temperatures. There will be a gusty south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday. Highs will top out in the low to middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° (A little warmer for the southern Big Country and Heartland) Winds: SW 10-15 > N 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE > ENE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:45 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday