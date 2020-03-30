1  of  3
Sunday Night Forecast: A tale of two cold front as we close out the last week of March.

March 29, 2020

Tonight: As we close out the last week of March expect temperatures in the mid 50’s for tonight. With mostly cloudy conditions moving in through the overnight hours into tomorrow. Winds out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow we will be impacted by a cold, dry and warm from all in one day. Temperatures and increase in moisture will provide the necessary lift along the warm front to allow for some downpours. clearing out behind the dry front and cold front cooling temperatures into the seasonal range. Expect a high of 75 and a low of 50 with winds from the southwest at 10 mph.

Future Discussion: Sunny conditions move in following the system with afternoon highs reaching the 80’s by Thursday before a cold front comes knocking at our doorstep. If you plan to step outside don’t forget to make sure you pack an umbrella.

