Sunday Night Forecast: A tale of two cold fronts with freezing nights ahead to close the last week of February.

February 23, 2020

Tonight: Well big country, we have been a bit spoiled with these warm temperatures. However, two cold front are approaching the big country. One moving in overnight heading into your Monday. Expect to see mostly partly cloudy conditions with southerly winds becoming westerly following the front and temperatures to stay in the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow: Sunshine all around for your start of the week with afternoon highs in the mid 60’s with overnight temperatures clinging on to the low 40’s. Expect winds from the west throughout the day ranging 5-10 mph.

Mardi Gras Day: Celebration! Expect a cold front to arrive early in the morning, limiting those chances for warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50’s. Expect to see a warming period as a high pressure moves into the region. Allowing for sunshine to persist through the last week of February and allow for warming.