1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Sunday Night Forecast: Big country we have seen so much rainfall and fog conditions, unfortunately this won’t be the last time we see them.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

March 15, 2020

Tonight: A fog and stream flooding advisory under effect here in the big country. Most of that rainfall and lightning moving outwards towards Eastland. We have had ourselves a day, expect these conditions to clear out allowing for that fog to settle in. Overnight lows in the high 40’s with winds from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Fog conditions and cloud conditions will dictate just how warm we will get. Expect a few isolated showers hanging on tomorrow with a hide and seek sort of day with that sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60’s and overnight low in the high 50’s. Winds will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Severe weather ramping up Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy, and humid conditions will allow for those key ingredients necessary for thunderstorm initiation. Our main concern as of this moment is that rainfall and probability of large hail and localized flooding. Tornado threat is low but not out of the question. With afternoon highs remaining in the upper 70’s and lows in the 60’s to upper 30’s. Winds picking up heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Of course we will always keep you up to date on our website bigcountryhomepage.com and our facebook page. -Your KRBC Storm Track Team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss