Sunday Night Forecast: Big country we have seen so much rainfall and fog conditions, unfortunately this won’t be the last time we see them.

March 15, 2020

Tonight: A fog and stream flooding advisory under effect here in the big country. Most of that rainfall and lightning moving outwards towards Eastland. We have had ourselves a day, expect these conditions to clear out allowing for that fog to settle in. Overnight lows in the high 40’s with winds from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Fog conditions and cloud conditions will dictate just how warm we will get. Expect a few isolated showers hanging on tomorrow with a hide and seek sort of day with that sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60’s and overnight low in the high 50’s. Winds will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Severe weather ramping up Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy, and humid conditions will allow for those key ingredients necessary for thunderstorm initiation. Our main concern as of this moment is that rainfall and probability of large hail and localized flooding. Tornado threat is low but not out of the question. With afternoon highs remaining in the upper 70’s and lows in the 60’s to upper 30’s. Winds picking up heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Of course we will always keep you up to date on our website bigcountryhomepage.com and our facebook page. -Your KRBC Storm Track Team.