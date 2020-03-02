Sunday Night Forecast: Happy meteorological start to your spring.

March 1st 2020

Tonight: Happy meteorological start to your spring! Expect mostly quiet conditions across the big country. With temperatures in the high 50’s for your overnight low. Mostly cloudy tonight with winds from the southwest ranging 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect a warm start to the day with afternoon highs in the low seventies. Expect to see mostly cloudy conditions heading as a cold front approaches the big country late in the afternoon. Cooling off to about 50 degrees for your overnight low with winds from the southwest ranging 10-15 mph. *SPC* has issued a thunderstorm risk.

Future Discussion: Following that cold front expect rain to move into the big country overnight hours heading into Tuesday. Notice that the *SPC*has placed a marginal risk for the big country. Expect to see around 1″-2″ of rain by the end of the forecast. Where flash flooding could become an issue. Models show temperatures knocking down to the mid 50’s and rebounding towards a beautiful weekend by your Saturday.