Sunday Night Forecast: On and off again rain chances as the first Super Moon of the year approaches the big Country.

March 8th, 2020

Tonight: Expect to see some showers roll through areas of the big county. Expecting trace amounts at the moment with gusty southerly wind around 15 mph. With overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tomorrow: Happy Worm Moon day! Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures holding on to the upper 70’s with gusty south-south westerly winds around 15 mph gusting to 25. Expect overnight conditions to be mostly clear with lows in the lower 50’s.

Future Discussion: Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 70’s for the next couple of days with rain and thunderstorms moving into the Big Country by Thursday. Precipitation totals appear to be around 1/4″ at this time. Expect the cold front to approach by Friday dropping us into the upper 60’s.