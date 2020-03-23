Sunday Night Forecast: Temperatures on the rise will have you longing for those past summer days.

Sunday March 22nd, 2020

Tonight: Temperatures will be dropping to the low 50’s with southerly winds ranging 5-10 mph bringing in moisture from the gulf to our area allowing for some brief cloud cover.

Tomorrow: Thankfully that surface trough producing lift and moisture have moved away from our viewing area. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s, accompanied by those south-southwesterly winds around 5 mph.

Future Discussion: Rain chances move out of the forecast with very warm conditions in the big country before a cold front bring temperatures down to the seasonal range (70’s).