Sunday Night Forecast: Warm temperatures continuing tomorrow with a cold front moving in by the afternoon.

February 16th, 2020

Tonight: After a beautiful and unseasonably warm afternoon, temperatures will descend into to the low 50’s overnight with clear skies. Winds picking up a bit from the SSW ranging 10-15 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Heading into Washington’s birthday definitely warmer temperatures than normal will be expected. Models show a cold front will approach the area around 4 PM. No precipitation is expected following the front but expect to see a few gusty conditions up to 20 mph coming from the southwest. Afternoon high temperatures around low to mid 80’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Future Discussion: Showers will move in by your Wednesday with accumulation totals between 1/4″-1/2″. Chances for showers will move into the overnight hours and continue into Thursday morning. Models have pushed most of that freezing rain and sleet chances to the north and out of our viewing area. Expect temperatures to be below normal for the next couple of days. Overnight temperatures will struggle to reach mid 30’s. Temperatures will increasing heading into Friday. Expect more rain chances moving into your next weekend with temperatures becoming seasonal by Sunday.