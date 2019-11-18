Sunday, November 17: A seasonal day with temperatures 63-69 across the Big Country and the Heartland. Visibility diminishes with overnight fog.

Some clouds drifted across the bright blue sky today. The breeze of 5-15 mph winds and 20-29 mph wind gusts made the day feel like autumn.

Overnight lows will remain in the low 40s. Visibility will be reduced during the early morning hours of Monday in Ballinger, Breckenridge and Abilene.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

