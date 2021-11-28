Sunday, November 28 – A very warm week ahead

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey says he’s not going into politics right now, nixing Texas governor run
Top Stories
Restless progressives eye 2024
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab
Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport
Video
Woman vanishes under mysterious circumstances in California
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
May outlasts Water Valley in regional semi final, 70-49
Video
Top Stories
Hawley advances to regional final with win over Coleman, 21-7
Video
Hardin-Simmons dominates Georgefox with a win, 88-67
Video
Wildcats win home opener against McMurry, 89-54
Video
Highlights and scores from regional semifinal action
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de noviembre, 2021
Video
DPS identifica a las víctimas del choque en la autopista I-20 con autobuses de Andrews ISD.
DPS: Un conductor en contramano estrelló contra el autobús de Andrews ISD en I-20, no hay estudiantes entre los fallecidos.
Video
ÚLTIMA HORA: Mueren dos personas en un choque en la autopista I-20 con un autobús escolar de Andrews ISD
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Santa’s Helpers
Remarkable Women
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday, November 28 – A very warm week ahead
Weather
by:
Kayleigh Thomas
Posted:
Nov 28, 2021 / 10:26 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2021 / 10:26 PM CST
Sunday, November 28 – A very warm week ahead
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Trending stories
11-year-old East Texas girl killed in ‘hunting accident’ on Saturday evening
Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas Power Grid “I can guarantee the lights will stay on”
Video
Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab
Senator Ted Cruz Predicts O’Rourke will lose to Gov. Abbott “He’s going to beat him like a rented mule”
Video
US Army Secretary: National Guard members who refuse vaccine will not ‘continue service’
Omicron variant showing ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms, South African doctor says
Telemundo Abilínea- 7 de junio de 2021
Video
Abilenians ready for holiday shopping with Small Business Saturday, spotlight on new local boutique
Video
CHEESE IN ABILENE: 500 new jobs coming soon to Abilene, average pay of $60K
Video