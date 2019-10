Sunday, October 13: A Hunter’s Full Moon and a warm day. We returned back to usual above average temperatures today, reach a high temperatures of 81-84 degrees across the Big Country and the Heartland.

A beautiful, orange-hued moon suspended itself in our night sky, the first of 3 evenings. The Farmer’s Almanac refers this full moon as a good indicator for bountiful hunting time.

Tonight’s low temperatures will range in the lower to mid 60s.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez