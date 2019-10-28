Sunday, October 27: A bright, warm day with above high temperatures in 82-84 degrees range and a cold front.

We stayed warm also with our overnight lows in Abilene with 56 degrees. Brownwood saw the 32 degrees.

The cold front drift into the Big Country during the evening hours and it’s chill will be felt tomorrow morning. Monday morning brings some clouds and temperatures to 40 degrees arounnd 7am.

Monday morning 7am until Tuesday 7am we may have general thunderstorms. The storm potential for general thunderstorms continue into Wednesday with possible small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy rain at times. Stay #WeatherWise.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez