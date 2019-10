Sunday, October 6: A cold front cools us dramatically, brings strong wind gusts and rain.

Taylor county saw a Flood Advisory as more than 2″ fell there, prompting flash flood concerns. While Eastland and Comanche counties had a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Tonight’s low temperatures will drop into the 52-55 degrees range.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

