Sunday, September 15: Temperatures remain above average across the Big Country.

We saw temperatures soar above our averages for today ranging 94-96 degrees. Tonight our low temperatures will range 69-71 degrees.

We will continue to stay in the mid to lower 90s this week.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX