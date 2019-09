Sunday, September 22: Isolated showers dampen the Big Country. Clouds, rain chances and summer-like temperatures linger into autumn tomorrow.

The 90 degrees temperatures stay with us this week, hinting summer wanting to stay in West Central Texas. Our low temperatures echo the same notion.

Rain chances continue this week into Tuesday for afternoon showers and storms.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX