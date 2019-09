Another day under the sun with high tempertures 92-94 degrees.

We will continue to see these above average temperatures for a few more days and then head into the upper 80s. Our cooler trend will be thanks to a cold front. The front may bring along rainfall with it on Thursday and Friday.

Our overnight lows temperatures will also moderate into the 60s towards the end of this week.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

