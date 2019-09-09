Sunday, September 8, 2019: Cooler temps and rain chances next week

FORECAST SUMMARY:
An upper level ridge will continue to slowly migrate eastward tomorrow. Our forecast area will still be under the influence of it’s far western edge. As a result the unusually hot and dry weather trend will continue for Monday.
The upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly as the upper level ridge shifts even further east on Tuesday. This southwest flow along with a week upper level low to our southeast will give us a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday-Thursday.
Friday will see another chance for rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move in to the Texas high plains to our north and the southwesterly flow persists.
The weekend will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH
Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH
Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Partly sunny. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 89°
Average Low Temperature: 67°
Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.
Sunset: 7:54 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday