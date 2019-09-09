Sunday, September 8, 2019: Cooler temps and rain chances next week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will continue to slowly migrate eastward tomorrow. Our forecast area will still be under the influence of it’s far western edge. As a result the unusually hot and dry weather trend will continue for Monday.

The upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly as the upper level ridge shifts even further east on Tuesday. This southwest flow along with a week upper level low to our southeast will give us a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday-Thursday.

Friday will see another chance for rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move in to the Texas high plains to our north and the southwesterly flow persists.

The weekend will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday