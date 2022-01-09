Sunday Wake-Up Weather: A cool and windy end to the weekend

A cold front moved through the Big Country overnight and brought some gusty winds with it. We’ll move throughout the day with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts anywhere from 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s today, and we’ll gradually see them increase as we head through this week.

Later in the week we have an opportunity for some much needed rain. This is thanks to a low near Baja California that will start to make its way east this week. We are still waiting for models to agree on just how much rain we will see. As of now, we’ll give it a 30% chance on Thursday.