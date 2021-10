Sunday Wake-Up Weather: A great start to the first week of October

We will end the weekend about average for the month of October, after a soggy end to the month of September. Temperatures will max out in the mid to lower 80s through Monday. Then we’ll see a gradual warming trend as we head through the rest of the week. Some of us could see high temperatures in the 90s by the weekend.

Other than warm, we will see mostly sunny skies and stay dry through this week.