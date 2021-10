Sunday Wake-Up Weather: A warmer weekend with changes on the way

Happy Halloween! Today will consist of no tricks and all treats for your forecast. We’ll be a tad warmer than average, but still comfortable.

A weak cold front moves in tomorrow and it won’t do too much to our temperatures. However our eyes look to Tuesday and Wednesday for a second and stronger front. This could bring us some needed rain chances, and it will drop our temperatures into the 50s for highs by mid week.