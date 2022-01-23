Sunday Wake-Up Weather: Another cold start before a warming trend sets in

Sunday morning we will bring another chilly start to the day with the majority of the Big Country waking up to the lower 30s. The Heartland will be just a touch warmer thanks to persistent cloud cover overnight.

That cloud cover will also keep temperatures a bit cooler for the Heartland and areas south of I-20. But for the northern portions of the Big Country, we will see sunny to mostly sunny conditions and temperatures rise closer to the 60s.

Heading into Monday we have a slight chance to see some shower activity as an upper level low pressure system makes its way into West and Central West Texas. Temperatures will also be on the rise through the beginning portion of the week until our next cold front moves in Tuesday into Wednesday.