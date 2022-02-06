Sunday Wake-Up Weather: Another cold start with plenty of sunshine

The majority of the Big Country will wake up in the 20s with some lower lying areas getting into the teens. We’ll warm up thanks to ample sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s before a weak cold front makes its way through the Big Country.

This cold front won’t bring any rain, but will just bring some reinforcing cooler air and some breezy north winds. After that a warming trend sets in for the rest of the week until another cold front moves in Thursday.