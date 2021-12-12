Sunday Wake-Up Weather: Cold morning leads to a mild afternoon

After our cold front moved through, Saturday saw temperatures 20-30 degrees cooler than Friday. We will continue to see the effects of the front this morning, with widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s. But after that cold start, thanks to plenty of sunshine we will get temps back into the upper 60s.

Overall, a very nice day but still above average for this time of the year. And the warming trend will continue into this next week. By mid-week, temperatures will be back to the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front drops temps slightly to end the week but our eyes are on another front Saturday. This looks to be stronger and could bring some rain. We’ll keep our eyes on that and work out the details as we get closer. Happy Sunday!