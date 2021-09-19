Sunday Wake-Up Weather: Hot and summer-like through Monday

We’re going to be seeing temperatures well above average through the rest of this weekend and through Monday. Most of us will stick in the upper 90s Sunday, but come Monday some of us will push up into the triple digits. This is thanks to compressional heating before a cold front moves in on Tuesday.

The front looks to move through early Tuesday morning. This front will drop our temperatures into the lower 80s through mid week as well as drop our dew points. We’re not going to see much of a rain chance with this front, some very light and scattered activity can’t be ruled out, but we’re not going to see much. Temperatures will continue to warm up to about average by next weekend.