Sunday Wake-Up Weather: Sunny and mild

We’ll end the weekend on the warmer side of average for this time of year, with most of us seeing high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through this morning, but isn’t much of a “cold” front. The biggest impact we will see from this front will be another day with winds out of the north and north east.

As we move toward the workweek we kick the heat back in. Across the Big Country we will see high temperatures in the 80s through Tuesday. Winds will also increase ahead of a much stronger cold front moving in Wednesday and into Thursday. This front does make an impact on our temperatures, but how soon is the tricky question.

If the front moves in before Wednesday afternoon, we could see our temperatures begin to fall sooner. As of now, the front looks to move in Wednesday evening and overnight. We’ll continue to watch and keep you updated, but for now expect noticeably cooler temperatures on Thursday! One thing both of these cold fronts will not bring us is rain. Dry conditions are expected in front of and behind both boundaries as they push through the Big Country.