The heat pushed our high temperatures averages closer to the sun every day this month! We may see the National Weather Service extend the Heat Advisory ending tonight at 7:00 pm to early this week. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits until midweek.

Today our highs will be around 103 – 105 degrees.

Our skies will be sunny with southern winds at 10 -15 mph.

Low temperatures 79 – 81 degrees, with a mostly clear night.