Saturday, December 05, 2020

Tonight: It's feeling a lot like winter here in the big country but it's not hanging around for long. Tonight will feel like a seasonal day across portions of the big country. More so, those whose reside on the western extremes. Rain showers are light and will continue through the area with dry air at the surface it is possible to see some mist/light drizzle. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60's with winds from the west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Holding on to a 20% chance of showers in the area.