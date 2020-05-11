Sunday: Winds are ramping up as well as severe weather, buckle in big country as mother nature ramps up the heat.

Sunday May 11, 2020

Tonight: expect low’s to be in the mid 50’s with increasing clouds overnight at winds around 10-15 mph from the southeast. A rather chilly and rather cool night in store.

Tomorrow: We could see the change of severe weather beginning to fire off following the passage of a dryline. where a mixture of warm and dry air collide producing and developing storms. Some with severe potential. Temperatures in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s. winds from the SSE around 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Plenty of rain chances moving into the big country. You’ll want to keep those communication forms handy over the next couple of days. Expect for temperatures and winds to increase by your Wednesday. As a cold front approaches the big country by late into next week.