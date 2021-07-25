KTAB Your Weather Authority
by: Kayleigh Thomas

Sunday’s Wake-Up Weather – Hot and Sunny.

We are seeing our July of below average temperatures coming to an end. Temperatures today will reach into the triple digits for a big portion of the Big Country, with heat index values sitting just a few degrees above the actual thermometer temperature.

As we move through the week we will see temperatures sitting in the upper 90s, with it feeling like the triple digits most days. This is partly because of the abundant sunshine we will be experiencing. Overall, a hot and sunny work week is in store!

