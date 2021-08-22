Sunday’s Wake-Up Weather: Hot & Sunny.

After about a week of below average temperatures, the Big Country is jumping back into a summer-like pattern for this week. Today will be hot, but we will gradually warm up more as we move throughout the week. Some of us may hit the triple digits. But there is some good news, we are looking to dry out with dew points in the low 60s! This means we shouldn’t have to worry about high heat index values, and we can believe our thermometers.

Moving towards next weekend, we’ll introduce a little more cloud cover and see our temperatures fall to the lower 90s. This is thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure, that will keep us hot during the week, starting to break down. Winds will stay primarily out of the south this week, blowing anywhere from 5 to 15 miles per hour.