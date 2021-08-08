Sunday’s Wake Up Weather – Hot, Windy, and Sunny.

We have entered a more summer-like pattern for this week. Starting today, we are going to be seeing very limited cloud cover with lots of sun. This will allow high temperatures to flirt with the triple digits, with heat index values at the century mark and higher throughout the week.

We’ll also see the winds stay pretty breezy, with sustained values 10-20 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph possible. If you’re spending any time outside the rest of the weekend and through this week, make sure to have plenty of water on hand, wear your sunscreen, and take breaks from the heat often.