Sunday’s Wake Up Weather: More sun and more heat. The rest of the weekend will be pretty toasty around the Big Country. Although we are not in a Heat Advisory, heat index values will still sit in the triple digits through Sunday. So, remember to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you are spending time outside.

Next week will still be hot, but there is some good news! The mid afternoon dew points will be falling, meaning what you see on the thermometer will be closer to what it actually feels like outside. It will be nice to see a break from those high heat index values like we had this past week. We are entering into a summer-like pattern with lots of sun and lots of heat with pop-up showers possible in the afternoons. Enjoy your weekend, and stay safe!