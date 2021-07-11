Sunday’s Wake-Up Weather: Storm chances and warming up.

As our next cold front dips into the Big Country, it brings with it more storm chances for Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, as portions of the Big Country are under a Slight Risk (2/5) and a Marginal Risk (1/5) to see severe weather.

However, after Sunday we start to dry out with very limited rain chances throughout this week. We also will see our temperatures climb back up closer to average for this time of the year after a week straight of sitting below average. We will definitely be feeling like summer this week!