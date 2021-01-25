Sunny with lots of wind today

After all of the rain chances we saw last week, things will return to a more normal dry west Texas pattern across the Big Country during the 7 day forecast period. It all starts on this Monday as we will see mostly clear skies and lots of wind later with the afternoon high up around 64 degrees. That winds will be out of the west at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to a very cool 38 degrees. The winds will settle out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.