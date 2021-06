It has turned into more of a definite summer time feel across the Big Country as afternoon highs this week will stay very warm and into the 90’s all week long. For your Tuesday, we will see clear skies and the afternoon high up around the 94 degree mark. The winds will pose no problems and remain calm most of the day. For tonight, look for clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 70 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.