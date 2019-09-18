TD Imelda Affects Big Country?

Summer Weather Continues

Our summer like weather will continue through the rest of the day and then we are looking to some rain chances into your Thursday and Friday. Today however we will continue to see warm temperatures as sunny skies will be the dominant feature with an afternoon high of 95. The winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Then for tonight we will see things cool down to about 71 with mostly clear skies. The winds will continue to remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.