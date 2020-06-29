Texas Style Triple Digit Heat Today

It will be a very warm one for this Monday as we head to a July 4th weekend. Today look for mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of late showers and the afternoon high will be 100 degrees. The heat index will make things feel like 104. The winds will be gusty out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30. Tonight we will see afternoon showers that may have formed dissipate and give way to partly cloudy skies and an overnight low of 76. The winds will continue to be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.