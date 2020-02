Wow. So far, this has been one of the most dynamic winter storms I've been a part of here in the Big Country. Below is a loop of the radar scan we've seen since the start of it Tuesday evening.

As we walk through the radar shots in time, it's pretty interesting to see how the radar and weather evolved. As the event started out Tuesday evening, it was mostly just liquid rain, with Abilene picking up around a quarter inch of rain before any wintry mix started to kick in.