KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

The “DEEP FREEZE” weather starts up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are going to a see a return to winter in the Big Country for the rest of your Tuesday with even bigger changes coming to the entire Big Country later this week as arctic air invades the region. For the rest of today expect patch fog early and more sun late with the high up around 42 degrees. The winds will be light from the north northeast at around 5 mph. For tonight look for clouds rolling through and fog and freezing fog possible with the overnight low will drop down to around 33 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at around 5 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss