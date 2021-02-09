The “DEEP FREEZE” weather starts up

We are going to a see a return to winter in the Big Country for the rest of your Tuesday with even bigger changes coming to the entire Big Country later this week as arctic air invades the region. For the rest of today expect patch fog early and more sun late with the high up around 42 degrees. The winds will be light from the north northeast at around 5 mph. For tonight look for clouds rolling through and fog and freezing fog possible with the overnight low will drop down to around 33 degrees. The winds will be from the east northeast at around 5 mph.