Thursday, April 1, 2021: A gorgeous day ahead

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will shape up to be gorgeous. After a cold morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s and low 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the low to middle 40’s under mostly clear skies. The wind will pick up slightly. The wind will stay light in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will fall into the 30’s.

Friday will feature a gusty SSE wind. Highs will be near 70° under partly sunny skies. A low end slight chance for a few rain showers will be seen Friday night. This is mainly for the southern Big Country and Heartland.

Saturday will see a continuation of the unseasonably cool weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSE wind. There is also a low end slight chance for a few rain showers.

Easter Sunday will see a return to average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 70’s. It will be windy.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80’s. It will be very windy.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise all the way to the low 90’s. It will be windy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday (Good Friday): Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday (Easter): Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: WSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday