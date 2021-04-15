Thursday, April 15: Our next cold front arrives Friday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
CDC: Just 5,800 people have gotten COVID after being vaccinated
Top Stories
Video: 13-year-old Adam Toledo appears to drop gun, raise hands before Chicago officer fatally shoots him
Texas police bargain their licenses to avoid prison. New bills could end those deals
Inspector general: Capitol Police need more funding for better security
Video
Texas’ longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
ACU’s Brette Tanner; ‘Right man for this job’
Video
Top Stories
“Go Miners!”; Joe Golding introduced as UTEP basketball coach
Video
ACU men’s basketball promotes assistant Brette Tanner to head coach
It’s official: Joe Golding leaving ACU to take job at UTEP
Source: ACU men’s basketball coach offered job at UTEP, has told team he’s leaving
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de abril, 2021
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Sospechoso se transmitió en vivo por Facebook, dice que la policía le disparó durante una parada de tráfico en Sweetwater
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Sospechoso armado con máscara de gorila roba tienda de Abilene
Video
El gobernador Gregg Abbott tendra una conferencia de prensa sobre un importante desarrollo económico en Abilene
Segunda presunta víctima de Jeffrey Forest dice que las denuncias de abuso sexual fueron rechazadas por el Dpto. de Policía de Abilene cuando tenia 6 años
La policía emite una advertencia sobre el brote de moquillo canino en Snyder, Condado de Scurry
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, April 15: Our next cold front arrives Friday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Apr 15, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
Thursday, April 15: Our next cold front arrives Friday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
Suspect accused of assaulting two Abilene paramedics, firing shots inside ambulance
Video
VIDEO: Suspect goes on Facebook live after getting shot by police during Sweetwater traffic stop
Video
VIDEO: Armed suspect wearing gorilla mask robs Abilene convenience store
Video
Abilene woman’s hen lays rare egg-inside-egg — 3 times
Video
Video: Countless carp crowding shores of Lake Sweetwater
Video
Forrest ex-wife takes stand, says she kept his child sex crime confession secret for two years
Texas Senate passes bill barring transgender students from sports matching their gender identity
Video
Disneyland reopens April 30: Here’s which rides, restaurants will be open
Governor Greg Abbott to hold press conference on major economic development in Abilene
CDC: Just 5,800 people have gotten COVID after being vaccinated