Thursday, April 2, 2020: Breezy and warm today… showers and storms possible for SE areas

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will warm into the lower to middle 80’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees cooler. This will be due to the fact that the area will see more clouds than sun and there is a slight chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy as well.

A cold front will move through Friday AM. This will cause afternoon high temperatures to cool to the 60’s. It will also give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend with the best chance being on Sunday. It will be cool on Saturday and mild on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will see high’s near 80° and the chances for rain and storms will continue.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms in the Heartland. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. (SE areas) High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 50% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday